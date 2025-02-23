Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 274 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,180,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.88.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

