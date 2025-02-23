Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 65,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of XSHQ stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.
