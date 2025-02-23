Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLHY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 126.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLHY stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

