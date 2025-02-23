Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

