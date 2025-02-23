Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,314 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 290,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GIGB opened at $45.58 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

