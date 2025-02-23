Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 96,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,213,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.