Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSP were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Price Performance

Shares of CSPI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $171.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,732.73 and a beta of 1.47.

CSP Dividend Announcement

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 1,201.20%.

CSP Profile

(Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.