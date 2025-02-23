13,607 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 37,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 7,668.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,974,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,289,000 after buying an additional 1,949,448 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $36.20 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.93.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on TowneBank

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.