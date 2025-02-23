3,373 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after buying an additional 2,632,087 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after buying an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,574,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

