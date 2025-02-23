CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $1,187,178.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CorVel Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.57. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.16.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 435.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

