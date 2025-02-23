Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VONE opened at $272.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $224.66 and a 1-year high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.