Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.