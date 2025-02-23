Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,310 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

