Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 4,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

