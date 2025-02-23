Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 319,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

