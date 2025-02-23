Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 45,024 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,024 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

