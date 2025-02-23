NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Barclays

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $286.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $155.39 on Friday. NICE has a 52 week low of $147.38 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in NICE by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in NICE by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in NICE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

