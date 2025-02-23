iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

EUSA stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $818.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

