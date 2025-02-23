Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Head-To-Head Survey

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 7.78% 9.83% 6.60% NXP Semiconductors 19.90% 31.45% 12.56%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $488.94 million 1.54 $39.97 million $0.20 22.60 NXP Semiconductors $12.61 billion 4.77 $2.51 billion $9.73 24.31

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and NXP Semiconductors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Shoals Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 3 7 13 0 2.43 NXP Semiconductors 0 3 16 0 2.84

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.48, indicating a potential upside of 109.62%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $267.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Shoals Technologies Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

