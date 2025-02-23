Reviewing Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) & Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) and Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ferrovial pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Granite Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Granite Construction pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Ferrovial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Granite Construction shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A Granite Construction 3.15% 20.67% 7.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrovial and Granite Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ferrovial and Granite Construction”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial $8.84 billion 3.72 N/A N/A N/A Granite Construction $4.01 billion 0.89 $126.35 million $2.47 33.26

Granite Construction has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrovial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ferrovial and Granite Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Granite Construction 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ferrovial currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Granite Construction has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.44%. Given Ferrovial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Granite Construction.

Summary

Ferrovial beats Granite Construction on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates, asphalt concrete, liquid asphalt, and recycled materials production for internal use in our construction projects and sale to third parties. It also offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, railways, residential development, and energy development; and provides construction management professional services. It serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was incorporated in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

