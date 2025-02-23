Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Target Price at $7.30

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSE AXL opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $659.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.94. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 119,991 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 540.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 168,348 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

