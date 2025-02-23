Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) PT at $21.44

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.