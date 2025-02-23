Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Director Sells $234,080.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,174,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,356,000 after buying an additional 1,336,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,222,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,073,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,821,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.