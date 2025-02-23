Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,942 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 731.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 63,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $85.03 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

