Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 602.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $340.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.20. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.01 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.