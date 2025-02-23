Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.31.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at $84,168,016.18. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $513.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $619.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.32 and a twelve month high of $715.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

