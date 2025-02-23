Insider Selling: Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William A. Koefoed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $265,700.00.

On Friday, December 13th, William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of Onestream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $412,950.00.

Onestream Stock Performance

OS opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Onestream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onestream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OS. Wedbush began coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

