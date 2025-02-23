Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $124,000 in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

