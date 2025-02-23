Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,147,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.96.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total transaction of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $374,819,745.70. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,612 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $726.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $739.92 and its 200-day moving average is $631.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8,072.32, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

