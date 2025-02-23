Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,576,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,624,050.84. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 8.4 %
NASDAQ ALHC opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.50. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
