D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

