D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $216.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.10. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $222.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

