D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 486.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,165 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ opened at $50.37 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.