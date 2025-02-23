Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 258.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444,295 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,138.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 281,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 258,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,412.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 193,971 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,124.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 130,959 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,406 shares of company stock worth $2,656,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

