D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,467 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,382 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,682,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 812,805 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SRLN opened at $41.70 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.