D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,729 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

