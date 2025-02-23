Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ADX opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

