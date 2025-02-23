Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,739 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.07. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.