Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 126,986 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,986 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 341,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $243.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

