Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1,187.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 198,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 171,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $11.35 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

