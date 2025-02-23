Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 325.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 126,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 2.8 %

CFB stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

