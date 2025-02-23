Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,419 Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth about $613,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

