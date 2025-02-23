Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 881.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 325.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

AX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

