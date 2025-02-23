AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 200.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

