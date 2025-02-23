Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) COO Jennifer L. Wong Sells 33,333 Shares

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $6,257,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at $282,386,632.84. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Reddit Price Performance
NYSE RDDT opened at $166.27 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth $3,269,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.
About Reddit
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
