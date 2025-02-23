JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 76,107 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1,686.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 124,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

