Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

