Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $26,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,394 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,258,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after buying an additional 39,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,785 shares of company stock worth $444,558 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $217.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.16 and its 200-day moving average is $242.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.24 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

