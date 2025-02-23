Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

HPE stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

