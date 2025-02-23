Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 215,715 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,715 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $56,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after buying an additional 3,498,244 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,978,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after buying an additional 993,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after buying an additional 692,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 716,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,015,000 after buying an additional 336,359 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

